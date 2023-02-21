A young lady who was helped to relocate to Dubai by her elder sister has said she is asking her to pay her back her expenses

The lady said her elder sister is recording all monies spent on her including visa, food and acomodation

A lot of reactions have trailed the video as some people support her elder sister who they say is trying to help her

A lady has finally relocated to Dubai with the help of her elder sister who was already living there.

However, the problem now is that her elder sister who caters for her financial neds has said she would pay back in the future.

She said her sister is recording all expense made on her as she will pay in the future. Photo credit: TikTok/@marthagift4.

Source: TikTok

the lady named Gabriella posted the story on the handle of @marthagift4.

She explained that her sister paid for her visa, transportation and accommodation to Dubai.

Lady relocates to Dubai with help of elder sister

She said her sister also takes care of her needs including food and other things.

However, Gabriella's elder sister has opened a recording book where she writes down all she has spent.

She said her elder sister is keen on collecting her money back anytime she finds a job and starts earning money.

Gabriella made a video and sought the advice of TikTok users, as she was confused on weather what her sister was doing was right. A lot of people have offered her some pieces of advice.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@enoc said:

"She is absolutely right. I am supporting her. She is trying to make you strong. Life is not easy anywhere so work hard for your independence."

@emma oke commented:

"Your sister is very secure! Yes, when you secure a job and get your life together, make arrangements for how you will pay her back."

@Ivy Bongne said:

"My sister, if she can help set you up for life and you can pay? Do it. Some wouldn’t even help even if they can."

Source: Legit.ng