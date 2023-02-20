A secondary school school teacher has been accused of flogging an 11-year-old child until she cannot walk

The mother of the child alleges that the child is now paralised owing to the intense punishment she received

She stormed the girl's school in frustration and anger but said the authorities refused to produce the erring teacher

A Nigerian mum is currently in tears after seeing how a teacher flogged her child in school.

In a viral Instagram video, the angry mother explained that her daughter is just 11-years-old.

The mother said her daughter was flogged 15 to 20 strokes of he cane. Photo credit: Instagram/@instablog9ja.

She said that her daughter got admission into the school late and that means she would have to copy past notes.

How a Nigerian teacher flogged a child till she cannot walk

She said the girl have not finished forget her note at home and that was why the teacher applied the punishment.

The mother alleged in the video that her daughter was flogged 15 to 20 strokes of the cane by the teacher.

She also said the girl cannolonger walk or sit and that there are bruises in her 'bom bom'. She stormed the school in anger but said in the clip that the school authority refused to produced the accused teacher.

A lot of outrage has followed the video after it was posted by @instabog9ja.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@amina_minaah said:

"Don’t take your frustrations on our people’s kids!"

@vanchizzy said:

"Please, how many of us are going to the location? Let us know ourselves. I am tired of typing Justice for this and that online. Make we go give them live justice."

@chinonso_ commented:

"A school that claims to be montessori be*ting up a child. Do they even know what that method of teaching means? I hope she get justice."

@sharon.chigozirim said:

"If you can’t condone kids don’t take the job."

