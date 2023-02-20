A young girl came back from school and was narrating to her mother how her friend has a vacuum cleaner at home

In a viral video, the girl said she knows that her mother will never agree to buy a vacuum cleaner since she cleans the house

True to her words, her mother there and then insisted that the girl should go and sweep the house

A young girl told her mother how her friend said they have a vacuum cleaner at home.

In a funny TikTok video, the girl said her mother will never agree to buy a vacuum clear for them at home.

The girl told her mother about vacuum cleaner. Photo credit: TikTok/@veronicasdaughter.

Source: TikTok

She said the reason her mother will not buy a vacuum cleaner is that she is usually the one who cleans everywhere at home.

Girl tells her Nigerian mother about vacuum clears in viral video

True to her words, her mother promptly ordered her to go and sweep and stop talking about a vacuum cleanr.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The girl's mother is a Nigerian and many Nigerian parents believe children should be brought up to know how to do house chores.

Meanwhil, funny reactions have followed the video after it was posted on TikTok by @veronicasdaughter.

Many people who reacted said they have had the same experience with their own parents.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@harbyordunharnuholluwa said:

"You have not jam my mother before we are vacuum cleaner."

@yamboy said:

"Using a vacuum cleaner doesn't mean you're lazy. Truth is it's just impractical in most Nigerian homes."

@SWEET GIRL said:

"We are her vacuum cleaner."

@richie chima said:

"She don sabi her mama wellaaa. Ilove the gurl already."

@paul amanie said:

"My vacuum cleaner. Deep down you are proud of her representing reality."

@flawless reacted:

"You really train them well."

Lady takes care of her parents, builds house for them

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian girl built a big house for her parents.

The girl who is a nurse abroad said the house is a reward for her parents who have sacrificed much for her.

Video and photos of the house went viral after they were posted on Twitter and TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng