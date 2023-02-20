A beautful little girl has reacted in a funny way to her mother's old photo which was taken in the past

After she saw the photo, the girl declared that her mother looked fat in the past before saying she was only joking

Her assessment of the picture and the way she later praised her mother's beauty has made the Tiktok video to go viral

A funny video trending on TikTok shows when a little girl reacted to her mother's old photo.

The photo, taken in the past was shown to the girl in a TikTok video posted by @lolo1ofimostate.

The girl saw her mum's old photo and joked that she looked fat. Photo credit: TikTok/@lolo1ofimostate.

Source: TikTok

The beautiful kid looked at the photo and declared that her mother looked fat in the past compared to now.

Little girl goes viral after assessing her mother's old photo

Her mother then asked her why she had to say that, and she promptly declared that she was only joking.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She went on to heap praises on her mother, showering her with lovely words that has made the short video to go viral.

Her assessment of the photo and how she later turned it around as a joke has stunned may TikTok users.

Those who have seen the video are reacting to it in funny ways.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@pyt said:

"This has sent me.."

@user512540096518 said:

"Her damage control is soo sweet."

@oshoname reacted:

"She said “just kidding just kidding."

@Dele 1963 said:

"Kids are so innocent. She's cute."

@odes_mumy4 reacted:

"She said she is joking and you shouldn't be sad. She is cute."

@Amanda said:

"Children have no filter. But the ending."

Video shows innocent girl at her mother's funeral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an innocent little girl danced and played at an event said to be her mother's funeral.

In the video, a lot of people gathered to mourn the woman and they were all wearing sad faces.

The girl on her part was oblivious of what was happening as she played and danced around the arena.

Some TikTok users who saw the video said the same thing happened to them when they lost a parent as little kids.

Source: Legit.ng