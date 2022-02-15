A photo of a man buying women’s underwear caused a ruckus on the social media streets recently

The image was shared by popular user @AdvoBarryRoux and sees the man dressed in work uniform standing patiently in line

The post was shared just before Valentine’s Day and peeps assume he made the purchase for a lady friend

It is not an everyday occurrence to spot a man proudly buying female undies by himself at a mall.

A photo of a man standing in a queue to purchase ladies' underwear left manysocial media users with belly aches from laughter.

A photo of a man who buying women’s underwear left Saffas in stitches. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The image was shared on Twitter by user @AdvoBarryRoux and sees a man dressed in what looks like work uniform standing patiently in line to pay for a 2-pack of lace ladies panties.

The tweet was posted on Sunday, 13 February, and had peeps assuming that the man was getting a Valentine’s Day gift for his bae.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Social media reacts

Netizens could not help but laugh at the post and shared their reactions to the post:

“Ebile the ones from this church are the worst nightmare ever.”

@BoyyAshley said:

“As he applies for a detention at men's conference.”

@Dzivhul46176548 replied:

"I don’t see anything wrong here.”

@HMgxaji said:

“This matter has been brought forward to the Men's Conference DC, it will be dealt with decisively with immediate effect.”

@black_communist replied:

“With this generation, you will find out that he is buying for himself.”

@Spliffstah86

“It's the thought that counts... maybe you haven't bought your person anything.”

BBNaija Laycon captured shopping of female undies in London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a video of BBNaija 2021 winner Laycon shopping for female underwear in London.

In a video posted on the budding rapper’s Instagram story, he was seen at a Victoria’s Secret store in London.

In the short clip, Laycon appeared confused on how to choose from the array of undergarments before him.

The Wagwan crooner also joked about how some of the underwear was 30% off as he used his hands to demonstrate removing something.

Source: Legit.ng