A man and his woman pretended to be fighting and their son got into the fray and defended his mother stoutly

It was clearly a love play, but the child took it very seriously and tried to protect his mother from his father

When he fell down in the short clip, he stood up again and attacked his father and furiously tried to rescue the mum

A funny scene played out between a young man and a woman who are believed to be husband and wife.

In the video which now has 373k views on TikTok, the man pretended to be fighting with the woman.

The boy tries to protect his mother during the funny fight. Photo credit: TikTok/@dirikwit509.

Source: TikTok

The young boy who was watching them took it seriously and joined the fight to defend the woman believed to be his mother.

Video of a boy defending his mother

After seeing how the woman was being defeated, he jumped into the fray and made stout efforts to rescue her.

The boy slipped and fell but he refused to give up as he stood up again and went ahead to attack the man furiously.

His way of defending the woman has sparked positive reactions on TikTok as he is being praised by users.

As of Thursday, February 9, the video posted by @dirikwit509 has gained more than 373k views and 14.2 likes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@preciouskaumba418 said:

"Good job my son."

@user7635230114711 commented:

"Good boy."

@user6271139034384 reacted:

"I love boy supporting mummy."

@Nuwahereza Grania said:

"A mother is a mother and such is love. Keep resting in peace, my mum."

@Rose reacted:

"Every family needs a boy child. Look at the defense."

@user4897630072793 reacted:

"Very good baby boy."

@Guerline Elge995 said:

"Yes, my boy. Don't give up on your mother."

@user6271139034384 commented:

"This boy will kill his father alive."

@partishalkkargbo said:

"The baby is fighting for his mom."

