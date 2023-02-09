TikTok users are praising a man who danced with so much force and energy inside a neatly arranged room

His dance session comes off as an acrobatic display because he practically galloped from one place to another

As of Thursday, February 9, the video is still trending on TikTok where it has received more than 12k likes

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A man has gained many fans on TikTok after he recorded his dance in a video and posted it on the platform.

The music he danced to bore a strong Makosa sound and he gave an excellent account of himself on the dance floor.

The man knows how to dance by jumping. Photo credit: TikTok/@afandegibson.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by @afandegibson, the man did not waste any time after hearing the music's piercing sound.

Video of a man dancing inside a neat room

He jumped on it like a wrestler wanting to pounce on an opponent and he started dancing in an acrobatic way.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The man was dressed in a white shirt properly tucked into black trousers with black shoes to match.

The place where he danced looked like an office and it was properly arranged. A bluish rubber carpet could be seen on the floor.

His way of dancing includes jumping up and landing with force and also gesturing with his hands. He has gained many fans on TikTok because of the video. People are confessing that his energy is electrifying.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Joel ngugi watiri said:

"That energy."

@BlackMan commented:

"Well done bro."

@user5839714688109 said:

"The down part of his trouser is stronger than my relationship."

@Monicah Kanali reacted:

"This is nice."

@glorycaleb2 said:

"More strength brother."

@pammie111 reacted:

"Someone's pillar of life."

Benitta Mohlago Shai commented:

"It's the energy for me."

@fayie said:

"Someone's father-in-law."

@High flyer all through said:

"This is after eating all carbohydrates in the world leading to a sugar rush."

@Highflyer said:

"This is after eating all carbohydrates in the world leading to a sugar rush."

Video of a school principal dancing

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a school principal danced in front of his student.

The man danced during the school assembly and the children could not help but shout.

Even his staff joined in the dance and shook their bodies in happiness.

Source: Legit.ng