A schoolgirl has threatened to report her classmate to her mother over an event that took place in the class

The girl said her classmate took her eraser without her permission, but the boy denied the charges levelled against him

The video has sparked interesting reactions on TikTok as it has made adults remember their school days

Reactions have trailed the video of a schoolgirl reporting a fellow pupil to their teacher.

The girl said she will not stop there but that she will take the matter to her mother when she gets home.

The schoolgirl was not happy with her classmate.

Source: TikTok

In a viral video, the girl said her classmate took her eraser without her permission, but the boy denied all the charges.

Video of school girl reporting mate to teacher

One interesting thing in the video was that the girl did not allow her classmate to say much or to properly defend himself.

Even when their teacher tried to find out what actually happened, the girl kept talking until she was asked to calm down.

In a bid to get her to stop talking, their teacher asked her to breathe in so as to release some anger.

People on TikTok have noticed how confident the girl is in the video posted by @joycejuly7.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@MAAME said:

"Bernard wants to explain his self but English is not his mate."

@NiiTimoo commented:

"This is 3 against 1.. the Girl + Teacher + English against Bernard."

@Nana Kofi Amankwaa said:

"Bernard pls say something now, don’t disgrace the brotherhood."

@Ayuba Hamdan said:

"So after the breathing all she didn’t allow Bernard to talk."

@Nkunim_ba commented:

"This little girl can win my court case for me."

@Tik Toker said:

"Let Bernard talk too nah? Ladies won’t let you say your part in relationship."

Video of a boy reporting student to teacher

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a schoolboy reported his classmate to the teacher in a very funny way.

The boy appeared to have translated his statement direct from his native tongue to the English language.

The video went viral and elicited very funny reactions on TikTok.

