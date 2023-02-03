A funny TikTok video has shown a Nigerian woman making a phone call from inside a commercial bank

In the video, the woman used the Igbo language to instruct his children on how to manage at home since there is no money

The video is generating a lot of laughter on TikTok as Nigerians continue to struggle to get cash for basic necessities

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A TikTok video has shown a Nigerian woman making a call from the inside of a commercial bank.

The woman went to withdraw some money but was finding it very difficult due to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN cashless policy.

The Nigerian woman told her children to manage at home. Photo credit: TikTok/@chocolaterita.

Source: UGC

The woman picked up her phone and called her children and told them how hard things were at the bank.

Video of woman making call inside bank over CBN cashless policy

She told them that it was no longer allowed for them to drink 'pure water' at home. She said they should fetch a lot of water and load it in the fridge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to her, even if it is water, they should drink and sleep since there is no money even at the bank where she was.

The woman who spoke in Igbo has gone viral and the video posted by @chocolaterita is generating a lot of laughter on TikTok.

As the CBN cashless policy bites harder, Nigerians are finding it very difficult to get cash for basic necessities used at home.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Mi ra said:

"She said that she should tell Chikamso to put water in the bucket and put in the fridge so it could get cold that there is no more money for pure water."

@mr fun commented:

"But the guy wey come look the phone wetin he wan see?"

@Born To Be Rich said:

"A word is enough for the wise. Hear it now."

@Genevieve said:

"This woman na pure comedian."

Video of sugarcane seller using a POS

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a sugarcane seller put a Point of Sale, POS machine in his wheelbarrow.

The CBN reacted to the video which trended on TikTok and Twitter.

Many people lined up to buy from the man as they appeared happy that he has a POS.

Source: Legit.ng