A daring young lady boldly approached a man, declaring her desire to be his sugar baby, quite to his surprise

Without hesitation, the man revealed his marital status, urging the lady to look somewhere else for a sugar daddy

The unwavering lady stood her ground and insisted she wants him, until he said something she didn't like

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A funny conversation between a young lady seeking a sugar daddy and a married man has left netizens in stitches.

The Edo-based lady identified as Phoebe boldly walked up to the man and told him she wanted him to be her sugar daddy.

He blatantly turned down her request. Photo Credit: TikTok/@justkingphoebe

Source: UGC

Taken aback by her boldness, he enquired where she was from, but the lady dismissed his inquisitiveness.

"How can a beautiful girl like you be asking somebody to be your sugar daddy?" he asked her.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The lady replied to him that she does not have a job and was done with school and as such needed someone to take care of her.

"May God forgive you. Come let me pray for you. Because you need deliverance," the shocked man replied her.

He urged her to get someone else, saying he is married. The lady however insisted that it is him she wants and dismissed his marital status. She said:

"That's why it is called sugar daddy, it is you I want."

The stunned man then offered to pray for her, saying she needs deliverance.

The funny prank video stirred funny reactions on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

toyinabod said:

"Bring your head, lets pray for u.

"U need deliverance, else u go steal another woman's husband."

Gdcmedia_biz said:

"Even for u to get sugar dady u need to hustle for it oo."

user1579431360308 said:

"She go dey find sugar daddy true true ooo. girls of now adays. fear dem n know peace."

Prince Adekunle said:

"Don’t compare urself 2 any1. There’s something unique, special, & diff about u that only u can offer to the world. Nobody can be u. SHINE TO D WORLD."

<6703> said:

"Where you dey see this courage."

Bobby said:

" You wan lose sugar daddy and prayer the same time at least if sugar daddy nor work prayer go work."

Ehireme Era♏️⭐said:

"Do more tomorrow …this time ask a married man to take you in."

Lady approaches man herself

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had ordered a man to ask her out.

In a TikTok clip, Phoebe approached the man who is a total stranger from a distance and then shouted out to him.

She remained resolute with her demand to be asked out by the man who wasn't interested at all.

He was not having it and he clearly told the lady so but she insisted that her demand be met. The incident which clearly was a prank happened in public at a place that looked like a park.

Source: Legit.ng