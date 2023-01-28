It was a moment of great joy when a labourer received the good news that he has passed his examinations in flying colours

He was working at a construction site when the good news reached him, so his coleagues joined to celebrate with him

In a rare show of solidarity, they carried him up shoulder high and danced around the site and it was captured in a trending video

The labourers celebrating with their coleague who passed his examinations. Photo credit: TikTok/@sammyskmjengo.

Source: UGC

A lot of singing and dancing ensued the moment the news go to him. His co-labourers at the construction site joined to celebrate with him.

Within a few minutes, the labourers organised themselves and started singing and dancing around the area.

As part of the celebration, the labourers lifted the Form 4 student up and carried him shoulder high and danced around with him.

The dancing and celebration continued for minutes as the labourers abandoned their work to share in the joy of the Form 4 student.

The video posted by @sammyskmjengo has also been reposted on Twiter where it got no fewer than 73k views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from social media users

@oliverwabwire said:

"For me, its not so much for the 'A', its more for the resolute attitude! He is already facing life with an undaunted focus at an age when his peers would be huddling in quelea hordes drifting listlessly from one coordinate to another within the estate. Such a refreshing spirit."

@TruphyH said:

"Admitable true love and celebration. Our origin. Congrats to the candidate with a bright future from his work experience."

@bena_mukuria commented:

"That was a genuine support from the hearts of those men."

Source: Legit.ng