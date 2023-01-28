A group of secondary school children gathered to cheer their classmate who cleared her papers in flying colours

The brilliant girl cleared her examinations and made 7 distinctions, a performance that attracted applause from her mates

A viral TikTok video shows when the girl walked into the school and got celebrated by everyone including her teachers

No fewer than 7k people on TikTok have liked a short video of a school girl who scored 7 distinctions in her exams.

In the short video, the brilliant girl walked into her school and she was greeted with a roaring applause and cheers.

The was celebrated by her classmates because she scored 7 distinctions in her examinations. Photo credit: TikTok/@owami_mpungose.

The school children gathered in the hallway and it was as if they all waited for their brilliant classmate to emerge so that they could cheer her up.

Viral video of secondary school students celebrating their mate

When they saw her, they all started clapping and shouting at the same time. Many TikTok users who have seen the video have expressed joy over the fact that the children celebrate each other.

The briliant student proceeded to some offices where she received congratulatory handshakes and hugs from her teachers and other well-wishers.

It was such an emotional and proud moment that people have said is well deserved. The video was posted by @owami_mpungose.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Tyrone. said:

"Can we see the results would love to see if you don't mind."

@Merathi2 commented:

"I'm so touched by her fellow student cheering. Our children are so supportive until adults their competive spirit fueled by envy and jealoosy."

@Tsonankie said:

"Congratulations. I wish you all the best for your future."

@simmy 123 commented:

"Congratulations my love! Beautiful the sky is the limit."

@avo said:

"I’m crying. Congratulations Owami, I wish you all the best in your future endeavours."

Labourers celebrate coleague who passed exams

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a group of labourers celebrated with their coleague who passed his examinations.

The student went to work as a labourer when he got the news that he passed his papers in flying colours.

His co-labourers carried him shoulder high and danced around the construction site.

Source: Legit.ng