A young man who has clamped back at those who criticized him for dating a 23-year-old lady trapped in an 8-year-old body.

The stated that his lover is an inspiring and incredible partner and has been attracted to her personality

He tagged it as disgusting to body shame his lover just because she is three feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 50 pounds

A young man, Dan Swygart, has clapped back at critics who criticized him for dating a 23-year-old lady, Shauna Rae Lesick trapped in the body of an eight-year-old girl.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the man was tagged as a ‘creep’ by critics because his liver looks like a small girl's.

Man Opens Up About Relationship With 23yr old Lady Trapped In 8-Year-Old Body /Credit:@Dailymail

Source: UGC

I was attracted to her personality not her looks

In his response to critics, the young man insisted that he was into her personality and not small-bodied stature. The report revealed that Shauna is just three feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds, Shauna Rae Lesick is the average size of a third-grader, and her stature never ceases to amaze people.

Dan said he fell in love with her after watching a show she featured and was inspired by her emotional strength.

Her stature is a result of brain cancer

According to reports, Shauna was diagnosed with brain cancer at a very young age, and her body growth stalled after receiving a series of treatments for her ailments.

Many people on social media had questioned Dan’s feelings for her including his parents but he reaffirmed that his relationship with her was based on individual personality not her body looks.

Netizens react

@jackodally said:

“He’s doing this to get himself more popular”.

@mrs_townsend said:

“I want to like Dan but I can’t get it out my head that he slid into yours and your sister DM, giving clout chaser vibes.”

@jose_dlt said:

“I wonder why she chose him and not the other guy with the same condition.”

@nickstick 17 said:

“I really really hope this works out”.

@heyitsholdenb said:

“This guy give me weird vibes”.

