A young female pilot identified as Krutadnya Hale has shared how he made her father proud after flying on her flight for the first time

Hale disclosed that her father was so joyful and he was moved to tears after touching his feet for blessings

Many people praised Hale for making her father happy as some said that her story is an inspiration to the younger generations

A young female pilot, Krutadnya Hale has made her father really proud as she flew him on her flight for the first time as a pilot.

In the video shared on January 23 by @goodnews_movement, Hale was seen touching her father's feet where he was seated as she said it was a sign of receiving blessings from him.

Daughter Flies Her Father as a Pilot for the First Time, Video Stirs Beautiful Reactions /Credit:@goodnews_movement

Source: Instagram

It is our tradition

Hale said that leaving home without touching her father’s feet is incomplete. It is something she must do to receive his blessing before flying a plane.

“Sometimes I fly early morning, leave home at 3-4 am when my parents are in deep sleep, though leaving home without touching their feet is incomplete." She said.

According to her, it is a Hindu tradition which signifies s giving respect to elders and seeking their blessings.

He was moved to tears

In the video, Hale’s father was moved to tears of joy after she touched his feet to seek blessings.

Many people on social media praised her for making his father proud as they tagged her as an inspiration for younger generations.

The video has gathered thousands of likes and comments at the time of writing this report.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

@nenhab said:

“May all the daughters make their and of course themselves proud”

@shannonbieger said:

“This is so sweet and thank you for allow us witness such beautiful tradition”

@dr.ohagwu said:

“It is the respect for me, similar to the Yoruba culture of prostrating/kneeling in Nigeria”.

@dalitalks said:

“I am not crying, I am not. I bug flew into my eye ❤️ ❤️

@spanikopita said:

“This is beautiful, We need to keep our cultural custom, it is part of who we are.”

@alternative_abhi said:

“Proud moment for a humble father”.

Another pilot made his parent happy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian pilot identified as Kunmi Toyinbo flew his mother for the first time and adorable photos of the duo got people talking on social media.

In the photos, the proud mother gazed into her son's eyes with an unspoken expression of gratitude to God for being his mum.

Chidozie wrote: "That moment when you fly your mum for the first time as a pilot. It was a proud mother-and-son moment for Kunmi Toyinbo and his mum today onboard Ibom Air. See the look on the proud mum's face. #Aviation #IbomAirlines."

