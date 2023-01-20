A lady who is so tall appeared in the streets and people struggled to take photos with her because of her beauty

The lady is so unique that it will be impossible to passby her and not turn and take another look at her long frame

She patiently waited for all of the people around to take turns in snapping with her before they took a group photo

A young lady has become a celebrity on TikTok because of her impressive height which towers above many people.

A short TikTok video showed when the lady appeared in a street and many people happily took turns in sapping photos with her.

People happily take photos with the uniquely tall lady. Photo credit: TikTok/@elisane.oficial.

In the video, the lady stood like a model and it became clear to everyone that she is an adorable peice of beauty.

Video of a tall beautiful lady

She is so tall that her uniqueness is not in doubt. Because of her height, it would be hard to passby her and not turn and take a second look.

It is for the reason of her unque height that people want to appear in a photograph with her. She patiently gave them the opportunities.

Interestingly, she towers above everyone of the people who snapped photos with her as they merly dangled at her waist region. The interesting video was posted by @elisane.oficial and it currently has 7.7 million views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@lemidonsremsbrown said:

"Wow she's so beautiful."

@user3041095313927 reacted:

"Very beautiful."

@user5248836537365 said:

"Me in my primary school."

@user4555167588662 reacted:

"Very beautiful."

@nabageserasaudahg said:

"So cute dear."

@Zakes Mchunu Zakhele commented:

"You don't get bored up there?"

@briekays1 said:

"She's so unique."

Viral video of a Nigerian girl who is so tall

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady posted the video of a 12-year-old secondary school girl who is so tall and unique.

The girl stunned many TikTok users who said the girl is taller than her age.

A video of the Nigerian girl went viral. People said she is so beautiful and could later be taller than she is now.

