One child who wipped the tears of another child who was crying has gone viral and got 1.2 million views on TikTok

The child saw that the kid was sad because tears rolled down from his eyes, so he reached out and wipped the tears

His touching action has melted the hearts of many TikTok users who said the child has a compassionate heart

The compassionate heart of a little child who wipped the tears of another kid has made him a viral TikTok sensation.

The boy and the crying child were seen inside a kitchen and an adult was cooking at the fire place.

The child reached out to the weeping kid and wipped his tears. Photo credit: TikTok/@lorenwyy.

Source: UGC

The weeping child was the one sitting on a small stool while the other was standing. The sitting child was seen crying, but the reason for his tears is not yet known.

Viral video of a baby wipping the tears of a fellow child

Nonetheless, the child who was standing reached out to him when he saw his tears. He tried to wipe them away.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Although, the weeping child seemed not ready to be condoled yet, the other child continued to make concertted efforts to wipe his tears.

His compassionate heart and the way he made efforts to condole another child who is not happy has endeared him to many people on TikTok. The video was posted by @lorenwyy and it currently has 1.2 million views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user2475730160668 reacted:

"Aww he wiping his tears away bless em."

@micky said:

"I pray these children have a better life. Somone who knows how to help them please do so."

@Stephanie Dunning588 commented:

"So caring and sensitive."

@Carol Bowen reacted:

"You want them to have a better life! You find out how to help, and do so please!"

@user6788309346621 said:

"Awww, wiping his little tears. So sweet."

Video of a baby playing with cow

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a child was seen playing with a very big cow.

The baby approached the cow and squated on the ground. Interestingly, the cow also squated and allowed the child to stay on its back.

TikTok users who saw the video said the two of them have become friends.

Source: Legit.ng