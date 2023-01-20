A mother was surprised to find her daughter lying pretty well inside a sink and having what looked like a good shower

The child was in the sink and she put the tap on and allowed the water to freely flow and pour on her body like a shower

It was a shocking discovery made by the mother who has hilariously said the child will be the end of her

Reactions have trailed a TikTok video of a a child who climbed into a sink and put on the tap.

The mother of the child was left in total shock after finding the child lying in the sink as if it is a bathtub.

The child opened the sink tap and the water was pouring on her body. Photo credit: TikTok/@matildandhlovu.

She did not expect that anyone could climb a sink and stay in it, but that was exactly what her child did.

Viral video of a child lying in a sink

In the trending video, the child put on the tap of the sink and the water was pouring on her body. It was if she wanted to have a good bath and she thought the sink is a good place to do that.

Interestingly, she had her clothes on and everthing was getting wet under the sink water.

The mother has joked that the child would be the end of her. The video was posted by @matildandhlovu.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@jennymarietasolom said:

"No ways haibooo impossible that she got there on her own."

@Peculia said:

"The side eye."

@Lathitha..Mthembu reacted:

"Lucky she opened the cold water."

@Luwisa Soko said:

"Nna personally I think the mom put that child inside that basin."

@Mbals11 commented:

"I blame the heat."

@Lele_marshmallow said:

"I'm panicking coz she could have opened the hot water."

@MmaJoy said:

"The danger is if she could've attempted to come out."

