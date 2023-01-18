A woman who is a corn seller gave a young lady a hot chase when she took her corn and did not pay for it

The customer came with a dog which ran after her, making it look as if the corn seller was chasing with a dog

The funny video has sparked reactions among TikTok users who said the lady should be more careful with her pranks

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A corn seller left her business to chase a customer who took one corb of her corns and did not pay for it.

In a TikTok video, the corn seller gave the lady a hot chase in a bid to catch her and collect her money.

The woman who sells corn chased the young lady and her dog. Photo credit: TikTok/@lopie6_miss_sweetface.

Source: UGC

It all started when the young lady was passing by and decided to grab one corn from the woman's roasting chamber. Instead of paying for it as is ecpected, the lady started eating the corn and moving away.

Video goes viral as corn seller chase lady and her dog

It was then that the corn seller stood from her stool and started chasing the lady in a bid to know why she hasn't paid her for the corn.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Just then, the customer's dog ran after her and the whole scene looked as if the corn seller was chasing with the dog.

The lady who posted the video on the TikTok handle of @lopie6_miss_sweetface has said it's a funny video meant for fun. She confirmed that the dog is her own.

TikTok users are having a lot of laughter in the comment section. Many have told the lady to be careful with her pranks.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user1774438471710 said:

"She left the whole business to chase a one maize."

@tenifayo000 said:

"Nobody talk about the little dog chasing her."

@user3219731895768 commented:

"Do not do this mu Limbe, I repeat do not do this mu limbe."

@Mubiza said:

"You must know how to run when you do such."

Lady pranks ice cream seller

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a prankstar invited a man who sells ice cream to follow her to her house.

The lady promised the man in the funny video that they will sleep together.

The man left his business and followed the lady in the video which later went viral.

Source: Legit.ng