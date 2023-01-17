Former Nigeria’s president, Obasanjo was seen embarking on a road walk with his old schoolmates

The school, Baptist Boys High School, Abeokuta recently clocked 100 years and all alumni gathered to celebrate the centenary

During the road walk, Olusegun Obasanjo acted as a school prefect as he controls the walking arrangements

Former Nigeria’s president Olusegun Obasanjo has stirred conversations on social media after he was seen having a great time with his old schoolmates during a centenary celebration of his Alma mater, Baptist Boys High School.

In a Facebook video shared by on January 17, Obasanjo was seen involved in a road walk alongside his mates.

Ex-President Obasanjo Acts as School prefect at Alma Mater's Centenary Anniversary /Credit:@punchnewspaper

He acted as a prefect

The road walk which was part of the event’s timelines saw the former president acting as a protocol prefect.

During the exercise, Obasanjo instructed his colleagues authoritatively to form three lines and arrange themselves maturely.

Many people on social media found the video very funny as they commented that he acted exactly like a prefect.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

@_havfy said:

“The leadership dey baba blood. Take it or leave it, Nigeria was not the best but in the best position during baba rulership. And his wife has such manners, I used to look up to her that years.”

@teedallas8 said:

“ now this is a prayer point. At our old age, may we all be gallant, healthy and happy.”

@jvogotti said:

“Old student that couldn’t help rebuild the school but went ahead to build a library….walk of shame.”

@ksharkymuda said:

“He should be ashamed of himself, he was a president for good three times both in military and democracy yet the street and the road he walked look so dirty.”

@biggest_sugar said:

“Omo, OBJ looks better than Tinub who is younger than him.”

@imightbeusman said:

“Make this baba just go sit down for one place jare.”

