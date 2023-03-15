A lady took to social media to lament over what thieves did to her dear brother before they left

She said that robbers broke into their house and resorted to giving him a half-shave after finding nothing to steal

The photo of the victim of their unsolicited haircut has sent social media users into a frenzy as it went viral

A man got some of his hair shaved by robbers who broke into his house.

The man's sister shared the sad development on TikTok with a picture showing her brother and his half-shaven hair.

She said that the robbers resorted to giving her brother an unsolicited haircut after they could not find anything to steal.

Feeling sorry for her brother, she used crying and heartbreak emojis on his picture.

The post went viral on TikTok and left many in stitches.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

mercyfergurson said:

"At least they didn’t take your life."

Celmah said:

"South Africa should just have its own universe mahn coz ain’t no way bruh."

Levina Cassiano said:

"I broke my leg rushing to the comments just to confirm I wasn't the only one laughing so sorry tho."

lixiehustler said:

"In Uganda they prepare food, hv lunch or dinner then leave."

SBNGROUPE said:

"Well, you don't have anything you can just go with, you guys aren't crazy."

Maria ice said:

"Thank God I don't do anything to your brother."

jollyqueen75 said:

"After all he needed it."

@leeChris17 said:

"Iyoo brother was not part of the robbery crew?coz hey is not make sure."

