A very tall and slender lady stormed a farm and confidently walked in the midst of fat cows with long, fearful horns

In a video she posted on TikTok, Estella Kazi said she spent a day at the Mburara farm where the spectacular cows are kept

The video posted on January 6, 2023 has been liked over 26k times as many people admire Estella's bravery

TikTok users are praising a beautiful lady who visited a cattle ranch and walked in the midst of fat cows.

In a video she posted on TikTok on January 6, 2023, the lady named Estella Kazi said she spent a day a the Mburara farm.

The tall black lady confidently stood in the midst of cows. Photo credit: TikTok/@estellakazi.

Source: UGC

The cows at the Mburara farm look fat and well-naurished as well as have very long and fearful horns.

Video of a tall lady in the midst of fat cows

Their horns look so fearful that many people may be unconfortable going close to them not to talk of walking in their midst.

Estalla showed that she was not scared of the cows as she even touched and played with them at a close range.

The cows were generally gentle and not agressive as they merely chewed the cud as Estella touched them.

One more thing that caught the attention of some TikTok users is the height of Estella.

She has been described in flowering terms by those who have come across the interesting video video.

Watc the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@abbakarmuhammad480 said:

"So happy."

@mashudulukhwareni said:

"Tall and beautiful."

@k2jfannix said:

"God loves you."

@mustaphalatifi010 said:

"I'm a famer too."

@bhekistrongteaspeedygama said:

"I love hardworking women like me."

@umargashash said:

"I love you sister."

@dkim81777 said:

"This is one of my dreams. I want to do farming so much."

@patykhatala said:

"These are nice animals."

@famousmo5 said:

"I love the height."

Source: Legit.ng