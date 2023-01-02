A young lady has told those who flaunt expensive things that she can afford Louis Vuitton bags if she desires to own them

In a video she posted on December 31, 2022, the lady seemed to be saying she can sell her fat cows and get the bags if she wants

She showed off the meaty cows in the video which has now received over 900k views on TikTok alone

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A lady has posted a video on TikTok to show off her fat cows which she says are 25 in number.

The lady showed of the cows in a video she posted on her TikTok handle, @bage11s on December 31, 2022.

The lady said she can afford handbags if she wants, with her cows. Photo credit: TikTok/@bage11s.

Source: UGC

She told those who cared to listen that she can sell the fat cows and buy Louis Vuitton bags if she so desires to own them.

Video of a lady who wns 25 fat cows

The fat cows were seen in the video chewing away while she stood by and bragged about her assets.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"When gents tryna flex his LV bag but I have 25 cows. I could literally buy yours plus four more."

Many TikTok users agree that the lady possesses real wealth with the number of cows she has in her farm.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user5565595550742 said:

"I have two chickens. We agettingre there."

@sebt58 said:

"I have a mouse somewhere in the house but I will get there."

@mapdaisy reacted:

"Am I the only one poor in this comment section."

@Cheeze798 said:

"Apparently everyone is rich in the comment section."

@MoaRu said:

"Real wealth bruh."

@Zikisa_Ngqele said:

"Comment section is tempting me to lie and say I also have 35 cows."

@Germael Lowo reacted:

"Like bro, I've got friends who flex clothes and I'm here with real estate, please respect."

@Mano said:

"I have cows and feel very poor. How are you guys doing it? Some guidances will be appreciated."

Man proposes to his girl in front of cows

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man proposed to his girlfriend in front of cows.

The young lady was surprised when her man led her into the bush and popped the question.

Just like humans, the cows watched as the lady accepted the ring.

Source: Legit.ng