A man who has been married for three years has exposed his wife for hiding her HIV status from him

The man said that God exposed her secret to him during his prayers and showed where she kept her antiretrovirals (ARVs)

He lamented bitterly saying that despite trusting her with his heart and soul, she chose to betray him

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

A man has revealed that he found out his wife of three years is HIV positive and has been secretly taking antiretrovirals.

He went behind a couch in the living room and opened a covering to reveal where she hid her antiretroviral medications.

She had kept him in the dark. Photo Credit: TikTok/@ewurabena091, Rick Gomez

Source: Getty Images

On how he found out, he said that God showed it to me in his prayers. While appreciating God for helping him find the truth, he decried that his wife chose to betray him despite that he trusted her with his heart and soul.

"I trusted her with all my heart and my soul. I stood with her in all her sickness and her troubles but this is what she does to betray me," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He added that her action has left him exposed to the disease.

"She is taking ARVs and I am exposed to the disease. She doesn't care whether I die or I live. So, I am just an object for her to use..."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Lebo said:

"If it was a man who hid all this, the world would be in flames as we speak, this is a brother, a father, a son and a friend to someone."

Thabo_William said:

"No matter how many times we can justify this, marriage is built on honesty as a foundation. The wife was wrong to hide such thing from her husband."

Mamngwevu said:

"We may give excuses for this, but it's wrong in many ways. For whole 3 years. I wonder if it was the wife who found out, besizothini?"

margie7303 said:

"We need to hear from her first and stop stigma no matter how angry you are stand with her people live more than 50yrs with it. Take it easy on her."

YM Lilgee said:

"Man you need to relax. you're not exposed, once she's undetectable, you and the kids should be fine. she needs you now. you need to know she's okay."

Lady finds out that she has HIV

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had gone public with her discovery of being HIV positive.

Taking to TikTok, she shared a video showing the result and her next visit date for an appointment with the medics.

While lamenting that her world is falling apart because of her shocking discovery, the lady urged persons she had been inti*mate with to go for testing. The wording on her video read:

"If you know we've been in contact se*xually, get yourself checked out. I just found out I am positive."

Source: Legit.ng