A beautiful Nigerian lady who is a surrogate mother has shared a video showing he baby bump she carried

Four weeks to her delivery date, the lady told people that the baby would not be coming home with her after giving birth

Many Nigerians were in her comment section to praise her as some wondered if she carried the pregnancy for money

A Nigerian with the handle @melanin_dripping0 has gone online to share her surrogacy story and her video has stirred massive reactions.

In the clip, she showed off her baby bump as she said that she is four weeks to her due date. The lady added that the baby would not be coming home with her.

Many people online praised the Nigerian lady's bravery. Photo source: TikTok/@melanin_dripping0

Lady carried couple's pregnancy

Many people who were introduced to her surrogacy journey had a lot of questions to ask the lady. There people who prayed for the surrogate for putting a smile on a couple's face.

There were also social media users in her comment section who narrated their related surrogacy stories.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered almost 2,000 comments with more than 40,000 likes.

Specy2008 said:

"Its not about the money its about putting a smile on a couple's life."

ituspraiz said:

"It takes a courageous person to be a surrogate mom. God bless u for helping the couple."

Dinma-Gold said:

"Sum1 begged me this last yr nd I told dem to give me time to think about it. de day, I planned to call dem that I can help, was de day I lost my phone."

Queen diamond said:

"My love for babies will not allow me give them the child."

millionairemindset said:

"If it's me, I'll run away with my baby."

Nigerian lady became pregnant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady Nigerian lady, @vickyskyyy__, went online to share how her boyfriend reacted when she became pregnant.

She stated that despite the fact that he was scared, he kept sending her encouraging words, saying they would have the baby together.

Sharing the screenshots of their WhatsApp chats, she described her lover as "an intentional man". The man said:

"Please keep our child. We made that baby out of love. Nobody ever expected it to turn out like this... I want our happiness...."

