A Nigerian lady identified as Philex has called out her boyfriend from Benin who has been battling temper issues

In a video, she revealed that he usually breaks dishes and wastes food whenever he is angry

Speaking further, she noted that she couldn't live with him due to the stress of cleaning up all the mess he makes

A young Nigerian lady, Philex, has shared a video showing how violently her Benin boyfriend reacts whenever he is angry.

According to her, he usually blows hot to the extent of breaking the dishes in the house whenever he is angry.

Lady calls out abusive boyfriend Photo Credit: @philex/TikTok

She further claimed that he also throws the food she makes on the floor whenever he gets mad.

In the video, she captured the rice and stew he wasted on the bed and broken pieces of plates.

She disclosed that he came back in an angry mood and threatened to kill and throw her away and nothing will happen.

Speaking further, she was thankful to God that she does not stay with him to be cleaning the mess he makes whenever he is angry.

She said in part:

"I don't know if you have this kind of bf that gets angry and break dishes or break anything breakable, even the food you cook with anger. and will now come and start stressing you, you'll now be the one to clean everything."

Social media reactions:

Amy said:

"Leave that relationship until he uses it on you or breaks things on you, my ex has this type of anger."

Ernestinaelohorok said:

"Benin people with anger issue."

BEARDZ commented:

"The dishes break scatter for grand. Una dhooooo."

@michaelpeter__official wrote:

"My dear leave that your boyfriend oooh earlier the better for you E get why."

@adeniyietuwewe0 added:

"It's even better than laying a hand on you thank God I stop with this particular aggression destroying my things when angry so just thank God and pray."

