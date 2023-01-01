A Nigerian family inspired by a mother has surprised people on social media with the amount of money they saved

In a video seen on Twitter, the mother showed off the amounts she and each of the children saved in their piggy boxes

From the video which was posted on December 31, the family saved the sum of N3,056,000 from January 2022

A trending video has shown a Nigerian family that maintained piggy boxes from January to December, 2022.

In the short clip posted on Twitter by Naija PR, it could be seen that everyone in the family had a piggy box.

The family saved over N3 million. Photo credit: Twitter/Naija_PR.

Source: Twitter

As soon as December clocked 31, everyone brought out their piggy boxes and broke them to reveal the cash saved so far.

Video of a Nigerian familybreaking their piggy banks

The video shows that the mother has the highest savings of N2.5 million.

Her children also had their individual savings in their own boxes, but she said in the video that it was not easy for them.

She told social media users to see the video as an inspiration to save for the future.

All together, the woman and her children where able to save the sum of N3,056,000.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@De_special1 said:

"Awww I will try this in new year."

@TheFourthAdam commented:

"Saving money in kolo is not ideal because it doesn’t yield any interest."

@Saint_Tosky0 said:

"Good for you. But something you should know is that, 100k saved in January 2022 has lost more or less 10% of its value in December 2022. You don’t save money in naria, that’s like saving backwards."

@Khayodey001 commented:

"How can you save in an economy where even the government survive on borrowing. The story no clear na."

@iam_Nelson111 commented:

"I saved my life…make nobody pressure me."

@Blackboytobii said:

"Two weeks, I don break my own."

Lady breaks her piggy bank, shows tones of money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady was able to save the sum of N291k in her piggy bank.

She said in the video that she wanted to use the money and buy a Venza car.

However, it was obvious that she was joking but people praised her for her efforts.

Source: Legit.ng