An old man has been captured laughing uncontrollably while getting a pedicure in a viral video

The man was said to be a first-timer in pedicures and the reason he couldn’t get over its ticklish nature

Reacting to the wonderful moment, a popular Instagram celebrity who posted the video said that the pedicure is truly ticklish for all first timers

A video has shown the moment an old man had a ticklish feeling while getting a pedicure in a saloon.

In a clip shared on Instagram by popular celebrity @musafaatundednut which has since gone viral online, the man was seen laughing uncontrollably as the lady who was doing the pedicure was reluctantly in releasing his legs.

Man Laughs Uncontrollably While Getting a Pedicure In Viral Video /Credit:@musafatundeednut

The lady later joined the man in laughing as she continued rubbing his legs with her hands.

I had the same feeling too

Instagram celebrity @tundeednut who posted the video said he had the same feeling as the man when he got his first pedicure.

“To be honest, it tickles me alot too…” he said.”

Many people have reacted to the video with funny reactions as they share supportive comments.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

@pereegbiofficial said:

“This is soooooo me.”

@mide_fwesh said:

“I am a pedicurist and I can relate some customers ehhn.”

@yung_alhaji22 said:

“Na person wey don buy Christmas rice and mangala fish dey laugh like this.”

@officialbanksnation said:

“I can relate my first experience”.

@tuna_comic said:

“Na me be this.”

@switzyray1 said:

“Omo na so one fine girl hold my leg! Na my tin tickle! To stand up come be wahala sir we are done stand up, I told her I am tired.”

@wuraluxe said:

“The struggle, everyone deserves a relaxing pedicure in their lifetime”.

@mhiz_uju said:

“This is all the therapy he needs”

@olamire4 said:

“This Ladd make my Ladd to laff laugh.”

Source: Legit.ng