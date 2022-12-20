Massive Reactions as Cross River Community Engages in Eating Competition in Viral Video
- An eating competition activity in Cross River state community has got people talking after a video of the activity emerged on Facebook
- The competitors seated in a row could be seen engaging in eating competition as onlookers cheered them on
- Many people have reacted to the video on Facebook as some said it is a punishment and not a competition
A video has emerged on social media in which some group of men could be seen slugging it out among themselves in a food competition in a Cross River community.
In a video that was shared on Instagram by a journalist named Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, the men who were seated in rows ate the food terrifically while many onlookers cheered them on.
More of a punishment than a competition
In the video, the food that was given to the competitors was too much for them as they were seen struggling to eat it.
Many people who reacted to the video said the engagement is more of a punishment than a competition, and it can easily lead to the death of any of them.
Watch video here:
Netizens react
Uche Anakor said:
"This is punishment, not competition."
Ameena Tina said:
"That's how somebody will just fall down an die because of a very idiotic thing."
Al Ohams said:
"must starve for 3days to participate in this competition."
Anthony Umoh said:
"This encourages the culture of gluttony."
Imomoh O Kennedy said:
"Why are they deceiving themselves, non of them can eat a quarter of that fufu am seeing no matter how delicious and eye-catching the soup is."
Adegoke Busayo said:
"These people are damm hungry but at last, it will nearly kill them."
Simeon Alozieuwa said:
"These folks, or more appropriately, gluttons, are just punishing their internal organs without realizing it. What kind of crazy culture or competition is this."
Source: Legit.ng