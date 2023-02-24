A lady who got pregnant after she was molested at the age of 13 has come online to show off her grown baby

In a video posted on Instagram, it was revealed that the lady gave birth at the age of 14 after rejecting abortio'n

Her story has sparked reactions among Instagram users some of who said a similar thing happened to them

A lady molested at the age of 13 got pregnant and did not terminate the baby as many would expect.

Instead of terminating the child, the courageous lady has given birth to a baby girl who is now grown.

The mother was reportedly molested at the age of 13. Photo credit: TikTok/@mufasatundeednut.

The young lady and her child were shown in a video posted on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut.

Mother who gave birth at 14 goes viral

According to the story, she was molested when she was 13 and she gave birth to her child when she was 14.

The story instantly sparked reactions as people described the lady as strong. Some Instagram users told similar stories under the post.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@empressrealtors said:

"Our story is similar. Mine happened when I was 16 years, now I will be 34 and my bundle of joy will be 18 years. It has not been an easy journey but God with the support of my mum and sis has been faithful."

@30bgnurse commented:

"The stigma, shame and humiliation she definitely encountered during the pregnancy is no joke, most ppl around her won't understand that her emotions and mental health were completely broken."

@jane_orah said:

"I wasn’t ra'ped but I was deceived at 19. My bundle of joy will be 10 April and she’s the best thing that ever happened to me. She’s my best."

@noradiva reacted:

"Looking for a strong woman?….. HERE SHE IS!!!"

