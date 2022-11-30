A man who has worked in a particular store for over 20 years has received a parting reward from customers

The man, identified as Tim, has worked at Harris Teeter for two decades but decided to leave the store for a closer one, Goalcast reports.

Tim received N13.3m cash from customers.

Tim commutes 45 minutes to work, and he thought it would be good to work at the new store, which is 10 minutes from his house.

Tim is a good man

His friends and customers, however, were heartbroken when they heard the news.

Tim has been described as a good man by those he has attended to in the store.

A particular woman named Julie Caviness has this to say about Tim:

"Tim shows up. He shows up when the CAT bus is running late. He shows up in the rain, the snow and the heat. He shows up with a positive attitude and a warm smile every day."

In an effort to make the young man happy, Julie spoke to other customers at the shop, and they came on his last day of work to say goodbye.

The goodbye turned out to be something bigger as Tim was told there was a cash gift of N13.3 million donated through GoFundMe by the customers.

It was a huge surprise to him as he had never expected such a huge appreciation.

In reaction, Tim said:

“I mean — it will help me a whole lot. I’m blessed with it, you know."

