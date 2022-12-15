A Nigerian lady living abroad has returned home recently to surprise her entire family with so much joy

The lady have not had physical contact with her family for two years and when she finally returned unexpectedly, the moment was electrifying

In the viral video, all of her family members were shocked and left in awe after seeing her

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A beautiful video of a family reunion between an abroad-based Nigerian lady and her family has made many people emotional on social media.

The lady who shared the nice story with the Tiktok handle @taraaabbz said she and her family have not seen each other physically for two years.

Nigerian lady living abroad returns home after 2 Years in emotional video Source:Tiktok Credit:@taraaabbz

Source: AFP

Family left in awe in video

As soon as the lady arrived in the country, she went to see all of them unexpectedly one after the other.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Upon sighting her, everyone shouted in uncontrollable joy and happiness. They all hugged her and walked with enormous joy.

Sharing the video, the lady said:

“First time back home in two years, so I surprised some of my faves”

The video has generated thousands and comments and likes as many people on social media shared emotional reactions.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

@Dünñi said:

“But why am I smiling with them”

@Sweetbananacake said:

“ I was just smiling like I knew them, lol.”

@Chef kojo said:

“Awwww. It’s always opening my mouth for me.”

@Mayriam said:

“Oh my God I love this so much.”

@Queen_daniai said:

“All these posts are pinching me I need to gooo.”

@Babatunde Hammed said:

“Sincerely no place like home .”

@Ms ruby said:

“Not me wishing I made friends before leaving lol , so cute.”

@Yele said

“ This is so sweet, it’s good to know people genuinely care ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

@EATWITHAMA said:

“ This made me smile too! .”

@black cocoa said:

“wowww..rich kidsss!they all look beautiful and healthy ❤️.”

@Lola honey said:

“Aww family love”

Nigerian man in US Army returns home after 6 Years to surprise family, his dad becomes emotional in video

Meanwhile, legit.ng earlier reported how a beautiful video of a family reunion between a Nigerian man serving in the US Army made many people emotional on social media.

The soldier, Franklyn Moses who shared the nice story with the Tiktok handle @franklymoses said he and his family have not seen each other physically for six years.

As soon as the soldier stepped down from his car and was sighted by his family comprising of his father and sister, they were overjoyed.

Source: Legit.ng