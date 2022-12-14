A video recently surfaced on social media in which a young man tricks strangers by roadside with his football skills

The man randomly passes the ball across the legs of any stranger he came across

Many people on social media found his act hilarious as he was said to have spurred liveliness in those strangers

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young man almost landed himself into trouble after tricking passengers on road side with his football skills.

In a viral video that was shared on TikTok by @diallofreestyle, the man could be seen passing the ball across the legs all of the strangers he met by the roadside.

Man tricks stranger on roadsides with his Football Skills /Source: TikTok Credit:@diallofreestyle

Source: AFP

Many people found it lively

Many social media users found the video lively and entertaining as jokingly reacted that he has provocked many strangers with his skill.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video has generated over 43,000 likes and over 300 comments

Watch the video here:

Netizens react:

@Auds said:

“never laughed this hard in a few days.”

@dezo said:

“ok really l don't get the last part how u did it,can someone tell me or çan u make a vid explaing.”

@nene18 said:

“Game buh second person got hurt.”

@_Flora_coolest_mom said:

“can you tag me in one of ur videos ..i enjoyed all but 2 is the best”

@hyped.shola said:

“ I can't laugh out...help.”

@thivhooverjr said:

“ that was too much bro.”

@pakajis said:

“someone will beat u oo.”

@Vloging said:

“Ouch! the second one got my attention .”

@blablahblah_07 said:

“I honestly don't think you should be going that extreme. People are getting hurt fr.”

@user859212921425:

“heaven is not a place for you.”

Footballer effortlessly dribbles his opponent in street soccer, video stirs reactions as many hail him

Meanwhile in a related report, Legit.ng earlier reported how a young Jamaican footballer almost broke the back of his opponent after showing amazing skill on the pitch amidst cheers from fellow players.

In the viral video that was shared on Twitter by Dawk Invader, a player could be seen moving the ball across an opponent's head and the latter almost fell to the ground.

Tweeps who watched the video couldn't help but share their opinions about it as they flooded the comment section of the post.

Source: Legit.ng