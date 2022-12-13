An aged Nigerian homeless woman has received over two million naira (2,000000) from kindhearted Nigerians

The lady was earlier seen in a viral video looking malnourished and sleeping around the streets

Popular Instagram celebrity, Tunde Ednut reposted the video and it caught the attention of kind-hearted Nigerians

A viral adorable video has shown the moment a homeless Nigerian woman received help from kind-hearted Nigerians.

The video was posted by @ositapopcorn on Instagram, the homeless lady was said to have received accommodation and cash gifts of over 2 million naira.

Homeless Nigerian lady gets cash gifts, accommodation from kind hearted Nigerians /Source:Instagram Credit:@ositapopcorn

She was homeless

The woman has earlier been seen in an old video that was reposted by popular Instagram celebrity, Tunde Ednut.

When it was reposted, it caught the attention of many Kind Hearted Nigerians who responded by donating to her a cash sum of over 2 million and accommodation.

When the gifts were presented to the lady by @osutapopcorn, she was extremely happy and she couldn’t believe it.

Watch the video here:

Many people react

Many Nigerians reacted adorably to the video as they showed praise to those who helped the lady.

The video has gathered over 25, 000 likes and over 1,000 comments as of the time of writing this report.

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions

Odunayo_tayo said:

“Just hear that sweet English she spoke .”

F.lurin said:

“Ohh, my God , I would love to be a blessing to this woman, please send her account number.”

Omalians_crib said:

“I will like to support this woman.”

@afoodiesdiaryng said:

“Mama has a strong faith, you will get over it mummy.”

@abilajih said:

“She speaks so fluently with accent. God bless your heart.”

@unedited 01 said:

“this country has let everyone down. I pray every one make it there”

@rachiebeautyartistry said:

“May God come through for her”

