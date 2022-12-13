Global site navigation

"Omo My Hubby Went Alone": Nigerian Lady and Her Husband Arrive Burial Venue only to See Wedding Going on
"Omo My Hubby Went Alone": Nigerian Lady and Her Husband Arrive Burial Venue only to See Wedding Going on

by  Victor Duru
  • A Nigerian lady and her husband got dressed and arrived at the venue where a burial ceremony was supposed to take place
  • To their utter surprise and confusion, they found out that a wedding ceremony was instead going on there
  • It was at that point that the couple took a second look at their invitation card and made an embarrassing discovery

As Nigerians recounted their experiences of attending events on wrong dates, a Nigerian lady shared her own funny encounter.

The lady with the handle @Folake32288685 shared on Twitter that she and her husband had stormed the venue of a burial they were invited to.

On getting there, they saw that a church wedding was ongoing. Startled, the couple took another look at their IV and found out that they got the date wrong.

The lady said it was only her husband that went for the burial on the real date. Her tweet reads:

"My hubby and I went for a burial ceremony a week before the date at a church. We got to the service and met a wedding ceremony. That was when we checked the IV again.
"Omo my hubby went alone on the real date."

See her tweet below:

Nigerians share their wrong date experiences

@Kennymccarty2 said:

"I can relate.
"They changed exam time and not everyone was aware see people turning up with house clothes and girls without makeups.
"Nigerian universities self."

@4evertoxiclagng said:

"Thought my paper was for 3pm, didn’t know it was for 8am and I was at home reading serious for past questions."

@Ulamaryamh said:

"That was how I bought tickets for an event that was on the 10th I actually thought the event was 11th, that very day I was doing nothing at home and was so bored, I saw the ticket but I didn't check the date the next day that's when I saw 10thna like that ticket take waste."

@saudje said:

"Lol.
"Same way i mistook the date of my Valecdictory service then in secondary school, CSSL Ipaja.
"I came to school the day after the VS .
"Wore my daywear & my suit was hung in the car.
"Was so disappointed that day!"

Family arrives wedding venue on the wrong date

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a family had arrived at a wedding venue on the wrong date.

Big Baby P recounted that her family members dressed in asoebi clothes, cooked a lot of food and even invited friends to the wedding.

On the day they thought was the wedding, they boarded a full bus and travelled from Lagos to Osun state.

Sadly, on getting to the venue, they were told that the wedding was scheduled for the next month.

Source: Legit.ng

