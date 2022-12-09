Netizens brought out their best toilet humour when a man asked his bae to marry him with the use of one

The cheeky man posted a message on the clip asking peeps to rate the proposal between one to ten

Folks couldn't help to make puns with the scoring system while others were surprised someone would do that

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A man popped the question to his bae in a unique way involving a toilet and some cut-up pieces of paper with the marriage proposal on them.

He pulled it off in a toilet. Images: randyspage/ TikTok

Source: UGC

randyspage uploaded the clip showing him leaving the words in the toilet for her to find. Folks used his rating system quite well on TikTok with some wondering why someone would ask such an important question in that way.

True love in a toilet

The lady's reaction to the proposal indicates she probably liked the question being asked in a weird circumstance.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The act strays far from the convention of getting down on one knee while some roses lie in the distance.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

See the comments below:

clio2911 said:

"2 out of 10... Funny but not romantic."

illy_loves24 mentioned:

"No one gonna talk about the picture hanging on the wall? Just me✨"

Miriam Sambora commented:

"Inside the fridge will be better "

Farah posted:

"Do y’all want me to be honest of lie "

Ryan Byrne shared:

"The marriage is in the toilet already…"

Mike Dagle said:

"Imagine she flushed and didn't mention it."

Casey Osborn mentioned:

"Right were the relationship is going if you do this lol."

Jennifer Lanham637 commented:

"Loved it. Love the picture more."

Miriam Sambora posted:

"Inside the fridge will be better "

Man proposes to bae in a river

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had proposed to his girlfriend in a river.

Gigantic white letters arranged to read 'BE MY WIFE' stood at the river bank while two young violists stood close to the inscription awaiting the lovebirds.

In an instance, the couple appeared on a staircase that led to the river. The man carefully led his woman down into the river blindfolded by his right palm. The man could be seen speaking inaudibly into her ear.

As they neared the river bank, the violists began playing the love song Perfect by Ed Sheeran. The woman began sobbing despite that he had not taken his hand off her face.

Source: Briefly.co.za