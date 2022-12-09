Kid Uses Noodles to Design His Body While Feeding Himself, Video of Stunning Look Goes Viral, Gets 2m Likes
- In a bid to feed himself, a little baby ended up using a lot of noodles to design his body in a stunning manner
- The baby's video which has ballooned to 29 million views on TikTok was posted on December 5 by Kitchen Kun Suda
- TikTok users find the video very interesting especially as there were little noodles left on the plate but there a lot on the kid's body
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A kid who tried to feed himself with noodles has become a celebrity on Tik Tok.
The video gained attention and got 29 million views after it was posted on December 5 by Kitchen Kun Suda.
Obviously in a bid to feed himself, the baby ended up leaving most of the noodles on his body.
Long strands of noodles could be seen hanging on his head, his shoulders, his belly, his face and every other part of his body.
"New trick": Mother buys microphone for her baby to use for crying, video of kid's reaction goes viral
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Baby goes viral after designing his body with plenty of noodles
There was a plate in his front but there were more noodles on his body than in the place.
But it appears the baby refused to give up on feeding himself as he still had some noodles in his hands.
Also, his mouth was moving as he chewed away, meaning that some of the food indeed got to his mouth.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from TikTok users
@Baskaran Ramiah258 said:
"Hi baby. What are you doing?"
@Guinevere asked:
"Baby what's happening to you."
@James Sunday said:
"Haha wonders shall never end. What is this? All for is eating?"
@martin.f.Austria said:
"Still life with noodles."
@ʜᴇɴᴅʀᴇʏ94 said:
"Hhhaha what happened baby? What are you doing?"
@Mukisa Ivan commented:
"Well-done little one!!!"
"Future billionaire": Little boy who went to hawk sits down to count his cash after business, video goes viral
Mum buys microphone for her little daughter
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a mother bought a small microphone for her baby girl.
According to the woman, she wants the baby to use the mic whenever she is crying.
She said it is a new trick to make the baby to stop crying. True to her words, the baby stopped crying when she heard her voice ringing out loud.
Source: Legit.ng