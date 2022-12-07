A man who was asked to play a role of mother alongside two men in a game got his first major test when tasked to take care of a baby doll

A viral video of a man who was asked to play the role of a mother on a baby doll alongside two men in a fun game has generated massive reactions on social media.

In the funny video posted by @brasevent on Instagram, the man was seen wrapping diapers on the doll’s head.

Man looks confused, tied diaper on a doll’s head /Source:Instagram Credit:@brasevent

Source: AFP

The man appeared confused and did not know how to wraps diapers for a baby in the video that was posted on November, 16.

Video surprises social media users

Social media users who watched the video wondered if the man is single or married. Many said he may not be of good material to his wife in future.

The video has generated over 2000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Watch the video here:

Netizens reactions

@realexcellenceinteriors said:

“What is that middle man doing there.“

@princesselaihor said:

“Wow the guy in the middle wants to kill that baby, very obvious that he doesn’t help around the house.”

@talk2joi_now said:

“You go know those wey no dey near babies or help their wife for house.”

@ellalayefa said:

“Why was he putting the diapers on the baby’s head.”

@ugobestfunitures said:

“So he has never heard or come across diapers before, married or not married?.”

@olusemolaeunice said:

“When they will not sit down and learn, why won’t he be putting diapers on the baby’s heard.”

@iam_beckyt said:

“This one wife don suffer Tufiakwa, not funny at all. This is how so many men at home are leaving responsibilities to their wife.”

@rey_kiyah said:

“Diapers on the doll’s head .”

Source: Legit.ng