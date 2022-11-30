A man who was babysitting got his first major test after the child pooped, and it was visible and coming up her back

In a video posted on TikTok by Michelle Andrus, the dad was seen wrapping the baby funnily in a bag

It appears the man did not know how to handle the situation in the video that has been liked 92k times by TikTokers

A video of a babysitting dad has received over 3.3 million views and 92k likes on TikTok.

The video posted by Michelle Andrus is going viral because the dad put the baby in a bag.

The man wrapped the child in a bag, leaving her head out. Photo credit: TikTok/@mandrus0920.

In the video posted on Friday, November 25, the dad took the measure after the baby pooped in her diapers, and it was coming up her back.

Video of babysitting dad excites TikTokers

The man was careful enough not to cover the baby's whole body with the bag, but he made sure her back was neatly wrapped.

In the 16 seconds clip, it was clear that the child noticed that something was wrong judging from how she reacted.

The baby girl's eyes darted from side to side as if trying to know what was happening.

The hilarious video has gone viral and received more than 3k comments from other TikTokers who could relate to the dad's action.

Reactions from TikTok users

@user1315621561974 said:

"She look so confused like what did I do?"

@Becki_Boof reacted:

"Shes looking like.. "shiiii i took it too far."

@Toya said:

"Is he throwing the whole baby away?"

@Makeup With Kimmy said:

"She is like what the hell is he doing? Where is my mommy? She is cute."

@Fahmo2009 said

"She’s like wait let me tell you something."

@Jay Alexa commented:

"She like well hold on nah."

Babysitting dad holds baby like chicken

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a dad who was babysitting held the child like a chicken.

The mother of the child got terrified when she saw how he played with the kid.

She has said she will not allow the man to babysit for her again.

