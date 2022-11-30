A video clip capturing a man being surprised by his wife on his birthday has generated massive reactions on social media

The wife had planned for 26 family members and friends to join them for their holiday as a surprise for her husband's birthday

Nigerians who reacted to the video wondered why the wife would have invited 26 family members for a private holiday

The video of a woman making her husband feel so loved on his special day has generated mixed reactions on social media.

The clip shared on Instagram by @tyla.official showed the moment the wife invited 26 family members and friends during a holiday as a surprise for her husband.

Lady pulled a surprise on her husband's birthday /Source: Instagram Credit: @tyla_official

Source: UGC

He was surprised

The wife paid secretly for all the 26 invitees, and the man was amazed when he saw how everything turned out to be.

He was dumbstruck, and he could not utter a word all through. He just kept opening and closing his mouth while they sang for him a birthday song.

Netizens react

@willkite said:

“I am 40 next month and i sincerely hope this does not happen to me”

@thomasralphmyerscough said:

“Does the average person have 26 friends.”

@aleki_009 said:

“The bro was like “worst surprise ever”

@nmjal16 said:

“I am not sure I will be happy to see 26 members of my family on vacation.”

@grs9230 said:

“Literally ruined a weekend away with the lads in an instant.”

@reevesysbully said:

“The man just wanted a week alone and chill.”

Leo_messanger said:

“He traveling to take a break and relax as if he wants 26 people family and friends or not with him tf keep to 5 at the max that would drive me insane.”

@ava_bless said:

“I hope this never happens to me.”

@lesleyscowling said:

“How awful. Just when you want to go and do your thing. I’d hate it.”

@mikehawk337 said:

“Guy thought he was going to enjoy a peaceful vacation on his own."

