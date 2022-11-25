A Young Nigerian lady shocked people with her viral post on Twitter after she revealed how her father had a secret family outside of wedlock

The lady said she got to know about it after her father's death as many engage the post with mixed reactions

"This is what I hate about these men, they do this and then die leaving a whole mess". @Fisokuhle_mabuz react

In a viral Twitter post, a young lady has revealed how his father had a second family outside of wedlock

In the post which was posted on November 23 by @hyUfikelate, the young lady claimed that her father had a family outside wedlock for a very long time, but she only knew about it after his death.

Lady reveals her father had a secret family outside wedlock /Source: Getty images

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

We were the second family

The lady said even though she has been suspecting the possibility of her father having a second family outside, she realized that they were in fact the second family after his death

"For the longest time we suspected my Dad had a second family,when he died we discovered that we were the second family" She said.

The post has generated a mixed reaction on Twitter, while many people faulted his late father's deceit, others commented saying women too are not trustworthy.

Twitter users react

"The way some men pretend, lie, betray, and lead double lives, then leave their families to deal with it after their demise is something I cannot comprehend. A coward in life and death!!."

"You lot cry about men’s level of deceit, but you wear hairs, nails, bumbum, bras, girdles to lie about everything."

"I like how he played his cards, you suspected but never found out until he died. That's how it should be done. The fact that you guys never knew proves that he respected the two families he had."

@Fisokuhle_mabuz react:

This is what i hate about these men , they do this and then die leaving a whole mess."

@iviwe38 said:

"There's probably family no. 3 with an alternative lifestyle. "

After DNA Test, Man Discovers He Is Not the Biological Father of Child in Court

Meanwhile in an earlier related, Legit. ng reported how a young woman has been slammed for trying to pin her child on someone else who isn't the child's biological father.

During a court session, it was revealed that the man whom she claimed was the child's father wasn't his biological dad.

She said it was discovered after a DNA test was conducted on the baby and the supposed father of the child. When asked if she was aware that the man wasn't the child's biological father, the woman opened up that she knew all along.

Source: Legit.ng