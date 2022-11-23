A group of police officers stormed an apartment after getting a call from neighbours who thought someone had been kidnapped

When the officers arrived, it turned out that the muffled noise emanating from the apartment was being made by a parrot

The owner of the parrot was said to have thought his parrot to make such noise which invited the officers

A parrot who cried for help has ended up inviting police officers to its owner's house.

According to a video circulating on Instagram, the man's neighbours invited the police after hearing muffled noise like that of a kidnapped person.

The man brought out his parrot who was making the noise. Photo credit: @ladbible.

Source: Instagram

The parrot could be heard in the video asking to be let out of the cage and also to be helped.

Parrot calls for help

However, when the officers arrived at the scene, the man brought out his parrot named Rambo.

It was then clear that the noise was coming from the parrot. It was disclosed in the video that it was the man who thought it how to make a such plea for help.

The officers left immediately it was clear to them that the parrot was responsible for the call for help.

Some Instagram users have however questioned why the officers did not bother to check the house.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of parrot crying for help

@gracer_gram said:

"That’s a good cover."

@georgeambrown commented:

"The perfect cover."

@gracee_michellee reacted:

"Plot twist: the parrot work together with that man to hide the real hostage inside."

@otimabuse said:

"They didn’t event check the house."

Source: Legit.ng