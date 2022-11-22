Some happy school children have been spotted dancing joyously around plates of smoking jollof rice prepared by their mother

A TikTok video which shows some school children dancing around plates of jollof rice has gone viral.

The short clip, which was posted on the platform by Goodness And Kids, shows how the children danced in merriment, waiting to pounce on the food.

The school children were getting ready to eat when their mum said they must wash their uniforms first. Photo credit: TikTok/@goodnews_n_kids.

Source: UGC

The video posted on Monday, November 21, showed that the kids had just returned from school and were delighted to see the food prepared by mum.

Mum insists kids wash their uniform

The children, who are five in number, danced in jubilation, running around the food in preparation to feast on it.

Their mother, however, insisted that they must wash their school uniforms before coming back to eat.

It was at this point that their enthusiasm died off and their faces became sad. The heartwarming video has gone viral on TikTok.

At the moment, the video has gathered close to 2500 likes on the platform.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Ohemaa Mavis said:

"Wow nice one."

@Blessed reacted:

"Good mama."

@treasureeseadi said:

"This children makes me feel good."

Source: Legit.ng