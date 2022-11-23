A dad who was asked to babysit his children got tired at some point and slept off on the chair while the children played around

Apparently, the man got fed up with controlling the children, so he took off on the couch while the kids had a field day

The video has gone viral and elicited funny reactions from TikTok users who pointed out that dads are not the best sitters

TikTok users are commenting on a video of a dad who was asked to babysit but apparently got tired.

In the short clip which was posted on November 19, the man was seen taking a serious nap on the chair.

The man slept off on the chair as the kids had a field day. Photo credit: TikTok/@officialmartinfam.

The video lasting about 17 seconds was posted by The Martin Family and it shows how the children played in a basket while the man slept.

Babysitting dad sleeps off on the couch

It appears the man was tired of running after the children and he boxed them in and took off on the couch.

The video has stirred funny reactions in the comment section as mothers used it as an opportunity to call out dads.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Anthony Williams said:

"I cannot confirm nor deny I have done this before."

@trichay reacted:

"I can’t decide if dads are geniuses or lazy."

Gigi said:

"Dads makes the worst sitters yet the kids are always okay. We take our eyes off them for one second and they’re getting in all kinds of stuff. This is why moms can’t nap."

@Krystiana reacted:

"Dads everywhere taking notes from this."

Source: Legit.ng