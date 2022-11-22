A nice video posted on TikTok has shown the sweet moment a cute little girl graduated from nursery school

The girl named Danica danced happily in her overflowing graduation gown when she was called on stage

The touching video was posted on November 18 by Clarita Sally and has gone viral on TikTok, gathering over 183k likes

A TikTok mum has posted a video of her daughter showing her joy when she graduated from school.

The video posted on November 18 shows that the beautiful little girl graduated from Nursery school.

The girl danced during her graduation from nursery school. Photo credit: TikTok/@mamake254.

Source: UGC

To mark her graduation, the girl named Danica danced happily and accurately when she was on stage for the ceremony.

Happy little girl dancing at her graduation

Her accurate dance moves got the adults around her so excited as they laughed out laud.

Danica was geniunely happy and showed it without hesitation using her beautiful dance.

Her mum wrote while sharing the video:

"Grade 1 here we come. We thank God for the far that we've with our beautiful angel, Danica."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

TikTokers have praised the girl and her parents who were there for her. See what people are saying below:

@Sherine Mogane said:

"My husband and I even got a present from the principal for always being there together. He was the only male parent in the whole school."

@dee said:

"Having a complete family is a blessing."

@uwasekamikazi said:

"When my siblings graduated, they refused to go to another class because they thought school is done."

@Muka Bwato commented:

"I can’t wait to have such happy beautiful kids with a committed and loving hubby. This is so beautiful and priceless moment. God bless this family."

@Paulina Paul said:

"The baby knows exactly what she has gone through to achieve the certificate, it could not just be received without a nice dance. It's worth it baby gal."

