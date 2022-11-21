An extraordinary man has been sighted in a viral video riding nine children to school on his strong bicycle

The video, posted on Twitter on November 15 by Jaiky Yadav, shows the children perching like birds on the two-wheeler

The video has gone viral and intrigued social media users as it has been viewed over 218k times and gathered over 7k likes

Twitter users are reacting to a video of a man who carried 9 school children on one bicycle.

The video was posted on the platform by a user named Jaiky Yadav, and it has since gone viral.

The 9 children hung on one bicycle. Photo credit: @JaikyYadav16.

In the video posted on November 15, three of the children perched on the front of the bicycle and held on to the handle.

Another three children perched precariously on the man's body, holding on tightly to his shoulders.

Yet another set of three children were at the back of the bike, sitting nicely on the bicycle carrier and clutching the man's waist.

It is not clear if the children all belong to the man, but Jaiky Yadav who posted the video captioned it:

"Today the world's population has reached 8 billion, such humans have contributed a lot in achieving this achievement."

Watch the video below:

Twitter users react to video of 9 children on a bicycle

A lot of people took to the comment section of the video to express their views. While some commended the man, others had other things to say. See a few of the comments below:

@The_Sri_Rudra said:

"Stop passing your judgment. You must not have felt how hard is survival of new borns in a deprived environment. More offsprings is to increase the chances some of them to survive."

@BilalSarguroh said:

"We have become very impatient and are very fast in giving judgments. How are we sure that these are all his children!! From my view point he is a Good Samaritan carry school children to school. I can see the school bags!!!"

@dbvijay reacted:

"It's Poverty that has driven this person to undertake such risky measures to drop children to school, endangering all their lives. It's a really sad state of affairs."

@4045Aman said:

"Awesome."

