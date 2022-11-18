A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video after asking her husband to babysit their baby for a while

In the middle of the night, the woman came into the room to see her husband sleeping while her baby stayed awake

After being tackled by his wife, the tired man said he tried his best but the baby refused to close his eyes

A babysitting Nigerian father has stirred hilarious reactions online after sleeping off before his cute baby.

In a funny video shared on TikTok, the baby was seen awake with eyes wide open, while his father slept beside him.

The baby's mother who witnessed the funny scene filmed her husband and son and shared the video on popular app, TikTok.

Hilarious reactions trail viral video

@kvngnelll said:

"Next time de carry the baby to the other side of the bed before him go roll fall oh, cus him don pet him papa for sleep."

@kendrickowenfabz stated:

"Daddy Ivan and baby Ivan looks like twin. The resemblance is too much ooo."

@amiinwa8 wrote:

"It's ok to sleep when he is awake especially if he is not crying. just keep him close to the wall so he doesn't fall."

@ritaharry472 commented:

"Abeg leave our husband to sleep in peace. bby Ivan u too handsome for me."

@super_meeenah said:

"E say na na him know (na pikin I born). Parenthood Wer humble u."

@amakagoodseed reacted:

"Which type of food do you give him (milk)."

Watch the video below:

Babysitting father laments as baby refuses to sleep at night

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man complained to his wife over the behaviour of his baby, who rarely sleeps at night.

A viral video showed the man lamenting bitterly around 4 am while carrying his baby in a carrier. He asked his wife why the baby doesn't sleep and suggested that they take the baby to a hospital to ascertain the reason.

While complaining, he asked his wife if parents shouldn't sleep at night just because they have a newborn at home. Reacting to the video, some netizens shared their experiences with babies. Others found the video funny.

