A mum could not believe her eyes when she entered her room and beheld her daughter who has been away for 7 years

The young lady was sitting on the bed when her mother walked into the room in the video posted on Tuesday, November 15

TikTokers are reacting to the video of a lady who returned from abroad after 7 years to surprise her mother.

In the short clip posted on Tuesday, November 15 by SaviStitch, the woman did not know that her daughter was back home.

The young lady had spent 7 years abroad. Photo credit: TikTok/@savistitch.

SaviStitch already walked into the house unannounced and had already sat on the bed waiting for her mother.

SaviStitch's mum almost did not recognise her

Her mother entered the room and was sort of confused at the sight that beheld her.

It took her some moments to realise she was standing before her daughter who has been gone for 7 years.

She hugged her so tightly and yanked her to the bed in total happiness and uncontrollable joy.

The emotional video has gathered a lot of engagement on TikTok with over 26k likes.

Reactions fro TikTok users

@Kelvin Clyf said:

"This made me sad. I wanted to go home early this year to surprise my Dad but he died early this year."

@Olajide reacted:

"Mama was like where did I know this girl for a minute."

@Ikechukwu said:

"The next day she will send you to wash plate lol! I kept smiling none stop."

@Uyiiiiiiiii reacted:

"That's how my mom waka pass me at the airport she saw me ooo look at me but she didn't recognize me it's me that na stop her say were you dey go."

@Amafrank commented:

"Where did you go?"

