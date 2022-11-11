A little child made her father to take extra measures to protect his television from falling and smashing on the hard floor

It appears the baby kept going to pull on the shelf where the television is kept and totally refused to stay at one place and watch it

In the video posted on TikTok by Shamyr Honorat, the man used a long rope to secure the TV and tightly hold it to the shelf

Reactions have trailed the video of young dad who used a long rope to secure his television.

The dad did this so as to protect the television from his daughter who won't stop pulling at the shelf where it is kept.

The baby girl kept going to the where the TV is, so the dad decided to tie it with rope. Photo credit: TikTok/@daddydaughter92.

Source: UGC

In the viral TikTok video posted by Shamyr Honorat a cartoon was showing on the television and the kid was much interested in it.

She drew closer and held the shelf on which the television was kept. To protect the TV, the dad was seen tying it firmly to the shelf.

A lot of TikTok users who have seen the video agree that the dad did the right thing as they related with the video.

Watch the video below:

@pljether said:

"Father of the year."

@Suzy Nwater reacted:

"Yes, she wants to see the knot so she can undo it. Just turn your back and see."

@sonto088 said:

"It's better to mount it on the wall."

@kyamukanga said:

"Kids are another stress."

@Olukanni Oluwafemi O said:

Very important bro, because that TV now is like a gold."

@maxlele7 reacted:

"Prevention is better than cure."

@Emmah Khatz reacted:

"Tomorrow she'll be starting from where you stopped."

@maureenkimemia said:

"Only a parent can understand."

@Teemah reacted:

"Smart man."

@Sunnymc7 said:

"Good idea."

@Daeny said:

"I think he needs a screen guard too. Babies are born-archers."

Source: Legit.ng