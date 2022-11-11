A Nigerian mum has posted the interesting video of the moment her little daughter taught her how to pronounce words in English

In the video posted on TikTok, the mother pronounced 'towel', but the kid insisted that the pronunciation was not correct

She went ahead to pronounce it the with a posh accent the way she was taught in school by her phonics teacher

A TikTok mum has posted the video of her Gen Z kid trying to teach her how to pronounce words with posh accent.

In the interesting clip posted on Thursday, November 10 by Edified, the mum and her little daughter were practising pronunciation of English words.

The little girl corrected her mother and insisted that her pronunciation of towel was incorrect. Photo credit: TikTok/@ediffied.

However, the woman's pronunciation of 'towel' didn't quite go down well with the little girl who appears to have been taught phonics in school.

Nigerian kid 'fights' mum over pronunciation

She reversed the pronunciation and told her mother point blank that she didn't do it rightly.

She went ahead to pronounce the word with a posh accent. Her mum, out of 'holy anger' refused to accept the kid's pronunciation.

The video has caught the attention of many TikTokers who immediately related to it and rushed to the comments to bare their minds.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@nokubongamoyo779 said:

"Why get angry noow? My friend take corrections and move to the next word."

@khosielihleyandah reacted:

"Mummy your school fees is teaching you."

@Mlamza said:

"Kids will show you flames. Ask me i go through that everyday."

@allenlombah reacted:

"The kids these days are very smart."

@Shierozzieh said:

"Mommy your money is challenging you."

@user9710515602513babadee said:

"Evidence that paid school fees is producing result."

