Two happy students who just graduated from the university took to the dance floor to celebrate their victory

In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, November 10 by Realjcboss, the two students danced outside the school halls

Their amazing Igbo dance steps have caught the attention of some netizens who rushed to the comment section to congratulate them

TikTok users are reacting to the video of a two Nigerian students who danced after graduating successfully.

The video was posted on November 10 by @Realjcboss and it shows how good the dancers are in Igbo traditional dance steps.

The student executed nice Igbo dance moves. Photo credit: TikTok/@realjcboss2.

Source: UGC

In the short video, the students brought out their music player and played it loudly to celebrate their victory.

Igbo dance moves executed perfectly

The male student was the first to start dancing. He placed the music player on the ground and moved backward before coming back like a bull.

He executed Igbo traditional dance moves with a lot of excitement, excellence and accuracy.

The male student would later be joined by a female student who shook her waist admirably in the short clip.

Their performance has amazed a lot of TikTokers who rushed to the comments to praise them.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

The students danced outside the faculty of social sciences of Ebony State University. See what people are saying about them below:

@Treasurepreddy said:

"This girl can dance oooo omg mad oo."

@akuabata_cherry reacted:

"Menh this girl is on fire."

@faith said:

"She too much."

@edithali04 reacted:

"Yes ooo love you."

@giftyaaron775gmail.com said:

"Omo, that babe dey dance oo."

@Baby said:

"Congrats. Mine is coming up next year. All thanks to God it’s not easy."

@omalicha commented:

"Congratulations to you dear. I tap from your blessing."

@user4458849264067 said:

"Congratulations to you guys."

@Jessicabayo9999 reacted:

"Congrats...she nailed it."

@mandybeauty226 reacted:

"Go girl! You too much."

@Xaxi1999 said:

"Big congratulations. I'm next in line."

Source: Legit.ng